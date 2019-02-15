MINOR HOCKEY RELAY CONTEST

THE MINOR HOCKEY RELAY CONTEST (THE “CONTEST”) IS INTENDED TO BE CONDUCTED IN THE PROVINCE OF ALBERTA, CANADA ONLY AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED AND EVALUATED ACCORDING TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAW. NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY. THE CONTEST IS OPEN TO ALBERTA RESIDENTS ONLY AND ENTRANTS MUST BE THE AGE OF MAJORITY OR OLDER AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. IN RESPECT OF PARTICIPANTS (I.E. TEAM MEMBERS) UNDER THE AGE OF MAJORITY, A PARENT OR LEGAL GUARDIAN MUST PROVIDE CONSENT IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN A PRIZE (IF APPLICABLE). VOID IN WHOLE OR IN PART WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. ENTRY IN THIS CONTEST CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF THESE CONTEST RULES (THE “CONTEST RULES”).

1. ELIGIBILITY. To be eligible for this Contest:

(a) an individual must:

i. be a legal resident of the region of the Province of Alberta;

ii. eighteen (18) years of age or older; and

iii. be an official of a Minor Team (defined below) (the “Team Official”). The Team Official is restricted to members of the coaching staff, team officials, or official management of a Minor Team, as such terms are understood in the 2018 – 2019 Hockey Calgary Regulations Handbook found at https://www.hockeycalgary.ca/assets/file/2018_19_HockeyCalgary%281%29.pdf (the “Handbook Regulations”). To clarify, parents, referees, local association representatives and/or Hockey Calgary personnel, as defined in the Handbook Regulations, shall not qualify as Team Officials for the purposes of this Contest.

(b) a team must:

i. be a registered minor league team at the Timbit, Novice, Atom, Pee Wee, Bantam, or Midget level (as such terms are defined in the 2018 – 2019 Hockey Calgary Regulations Handbook) with Hockey Calgary (the “Minor Team”). A list of the registered Minor Teams can be found at https://www.hockeycalgary.ca/;

ii. Team Officials shall be required to obtain consent from all parents and/or legal guardians of all players on the Minor Team in respect of this Contest, including but not limited to, consent to enter the Contest, consent to participate in the Grand Prize (defined below), and obtain signatures for any and all necessary documentation in respect of this Contest, including entry forms and releases.

(c) individuals and/or teams must not have been selected as a winner of a Postmedia (as defined below) contest within the past ninety (90) calendar days prior to the start of the Contest Period (as defined below).

Employees of Postmedia Network Inc. (“Postmedia”), Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, and Minor Hockey Association of Calgary (“Hockey Calgary”) (the parties collectively, the "Contest Providers"), their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, related companies, advertising and promotional agencies, judges of the Contest (where applicable) and the household members of any of the above, are not eligible to participate in the Contest.

The Contest Providers shall have the right at any time to require proof of identity and/or eligibility, in a form acceptable to the Contest Providers, including without limitation, government issued photo identification, to participate in the Contest. Failure to provide such proof, or meet all of the eligibility requirements may result in disqualification. All personal and other information requested by and supplied to the Contest Providers for the purpose of the Contest must be truthful, complete, accurate and in no way misleading. The Contest Providers reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant should such an entrant fail to meet all of the eligibility requirements or, at any stage, supply untruthful, incomplete, inaccurate or misleading personal details and/or information.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Without limiting the generality of the foregoing and for greater certainty, at any point during or after the Contest, the Contest Providers reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to require proof, in form and substance satisfactory to the Contest Providers (including, but not limited to, requiring the Team Official and the respective parents/legal guardians of Minor Team members to sign legally binding agreements), that: (i) the Team Official meets the eligibility requirements specified in these Contest Rules; (ii) the Minor Team meets the eligibility requirements specified in these Contest Rules; (iii) each player on the Minor Team meets the eligibility requirements specified in these Contest Rules; (iv) neither the Team Official, Minor Team, any player on a Minor Team, nor any parent/legal guardian or other individual associated with the Minor Team in any way has, to the knowledge of the Team Official, violated these Contest Rules (as determined by the Contest Providers in their sole and absolute discretion); (v) the Team Official has obtained from the parent or legal guardian of each player on his/her Minor Team an acknowledgement that the Team Official has the legal right to: (a) enter the Contest on behalf of the Minor Team; (b) agree to be legally bound by these Contest Rules on behalf of the Minor Team; and/or (c) consent to the storage, usage and sharing of any personal information submitted for purposes of administering the Contest; and/or (vi) is required for any other reason the Contest Providers deem necessary, in their sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering this Contest in accordance with the Contest Providers’ interpretation of the letter and spirit of these Contest Rules. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of the Contest Providers within the timeline specified by the Contest Providers may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of the Contest Providers.

2. CONTEST PERIOD. The Contest begins at 12:00 a.m Mountain Time (“MT”) on October 8, 2018 and ends at 12:00 p.m. MT on February 15, 2019 (the "Contest Period") after which time the Contest will be closed and no further entries shall be accepted. The Contest Period shall be divided into Contest Sub-Periods per the chart listed in Section 3 (b) below.

3. HOW THE CONTEST WORKS.

(a) To enter the Contest, a Team Official must complete the entry form at the Contest Website (defined below) with their personal information and the name and level of their Minor Team in the space provided. Team Officials may only nominate the Minor Team they officiate, and may not nominate another Minor Team. Entry forms for the Contest must be completed and submitted by a Team Official in order to qualify for the Grand Prize. There is a limit of one (1) entry per Minor Team during the Contest Period. If a Minor Team is nominated by more than one (1) Team Official, only the first eligible entry will qualify for the draw.

(b) Each Minor Team will be divided into groups based on the level listed on the Contest entry form. The Contest Period shall be further divided into Contest Sub-Period dates as follows:

Contest Sub Period Contest Sub-Period Draw Date Eligible Team Level

1

October 12, 2018

Novice

2

October 25, 2018

Atom

3

November 9, 2018

Peewee

4

November 21, 2018

Novice

5

December 5, 2018

Atom

6

December 17, 2018

Peewee

7

January 4, 2019

Atom

8

January 11, 2019

Peewee

9

February 11, 2019

Atom

10

February 15, 2019

Peewee

(c) On each of the Contest Sub-Period Draw Dates, two (2) Minor Teams in the Eligible Team Level from among the eligible entries received up until 12:00 p.m. MT on the respective Contest Sub-Period Draw Date shall be selected as the Contest Sub-Period Winners (defined below) and shall be eligible to participate in the Contest Sub-Period Prize (defined below). The Team Official shall be contacted in accordance with these Contest Rules and notified of the Minor Team’s selection as a potential Grand Prize Winner. The Team Official shall be responsible for selecting five (5) members of the Minor Team and obtaining any and all releases and other documents requiring signature from the parents and legal guardians of the selected Minor Team members in order to fulfill the requirements of the Grand Prize. All communications in respect of the Grand Prize shall be conducted between the Contest Providers and the Team Official.

(d) Eligible Minor Teams not selected as Contest Sub-Period Winners shall remain in the draw until the final draw has taken place for their Eligible Team Level.

(e) The Contest Providers will not involve themselves in, and the Releasees (defined below) accept no obligation or liability in respect of, any decision regarding the subsequent distribution, allocation, use or misuse of a Prize (or any element thereof).

4. HOW TO ENTER. There is no purchase necessary to enter the Contest. Enter using any of the methods of entry outlined below. No entries will be accepted by any other means:

(a) The following methods of entry are acceptable (only methods of entry that checked are permitted):

Ballot Entries. Not applicable.

Online Entries. To enter online, a Team Official must complete and submit the entry form located at www.calgarysun.com/contests (the “Contest Website”).

In-Person Entries (trade show or other event). Not applicable.

Social Media Entries. Not applicable.

No Purchase Entries: For no purchase entries, clearly print your full name, complete mailing address, daytime telephone number, email address and age at time of entry on a plain piece of paper and submit it to the attention of Minor Hockey Relay Contest c/o Postmedia Network at 215 16th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7P5.

(b) Limit of one (1) entry per Minor Team during the Contest Period. Entries in excess of the permitted amount will not be accepted. Entrants may only use one (1) email address to enter, or otherwise participate in the Contest. If it is discovered that you attempted to: (i) obtain more than the permitted number of entries in the Contest; and/or (ii) use more than one (1) email address to enter, or otherwise participate in the Contest; the Contest Providers, in their sole discretion, may disqualify you and all of your entries may be subject to disqualification. In the case of multiple entries, only the first eligible entry will be considered.

(c) All entries become the sole property of the Contest Providers and none will be returned for any reason. Entries must be received no later than the end of the Contest Period. Entries will be declared invalid if they are late, illegible, incomplete, damaged, irregular, mutilated, forged, garbled or mechanically or electronically reproduced. No communication or correspondence will be exchanged with entrants except with those selected for a Prize (defined below).

(d) Entries submitted by mail must be received by the Contest Providers no later than the end of the Contest Period. Entries received after the end of the Contest Period will not qualify.

(e) Where entries are received online, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the entry. For the purpose of the Contest Rules, “authorized account holder" of an e-mail address is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Each selected entrant may be required to provide the Contest Providers with proof that the selected entrant is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address associated with the winning entry.

(f) Where entries are received by cellular text-message, entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the cell phone number associated with the entry. For the purpose of the Contest Rules, “authorized account holder" of a cell phone number is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cell phone account by a cellular service provider. Each selected entrant may be required to provide the Contest Providers with proof that the selected entrant is the authorized account holder of the cell phone number associated with the winning entry.

5. SOCIAL MEDIA RULES (IF APPLICABLE). If any portion of the Contest is running on Social Media, the following

Social Media rules apply:

(a) The Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media website and the entrants are providing their information directly to the Contest Providers and not to the Social Media website.

(b) By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions, guidelines and privacy policies governing use of the Social Media website (the “Social Media Terms of Use”) which are posted on the Social Media website. The entrant further agrees to be bound by the decisions of the Social Media website in the event that the Social Media website blocks or shuts down a user account due to failure to abide by the Social Media Terms of Use, such decision to be final and binding in all respects. The Social Media website reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to suspend any user account found to be in breach of the Social Media Terms of Use.

(c) By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to release the Social Media website from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Contest, participation in any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize, including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom.

(d) Use of any automated system to register for, or otherwise participate in the Contest is prohibited and is grounds for disqualification.

(e) Charges may be applied, by a wireless service provider, for the use of the Social Media website through wireless internet use or application use from your wireless device. The wireless service provider is solely responsible for the service it provides to you. Postmedia is in no way responsible for the accuracy, timeliness, delivery or receipt of any messages, uploads or votes transmitted through the wireless service provider and disclaims any responsibility in respect thereof. Message and data rates may apply. Please consult your wireless service provider regarding such charges. You are solely responsible for such charges and Postmedia disclaims any responsibility for the payment of any charges in respect of your wireless service provider.

6. PRIZING.

(a) Prizing for this Contest includes:

Grand Prizes. There are twenty (20) grand prizes (the "Grand Prizes"), allocated as two (2) Grand Prizes per Contest Sub-Period, available to be won by the Grand Prize winners (i.e. the Team Officials that submitted the selected entries) (the “Grand Prize Winners”), each consisting of ten (10) tickets to the Calgary Flames home games listed in the chart below taking place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, which may include, subject to availability and feasibility (as determined by the Contest Providers in their sole and absolute discretion), the opportunity for five (5) members of each winning Minor Team to skate in their team uniform on the Calgary Flames' home ice playing surface at an intermission time to be determined by the Contest Providers in their sole discretion (the "Relay"). For greater certainty and the avoidance of doubt, the Relay is not promised or guaranteed and the determination as to whether or not the Relay will take place will be determined by the Contest Providers in their sole and absolute discretion and, if the Relay does not take place, the Releasees will be released of all liability in connection therewith.

Contest Sub-Period Prize Prize Date Prize Time (all times MT) Opponent Winning Team Level

1

October 19, 2018

7:00 pm

Nashville

Novice

2

November 1, 2018

7:00 pm

Colorado

Atom

3

November 17, 2018

8:00 pm

Edmonton

Peewee

4

November 28, 2018

7:00 pm

Dallas

Novice

5

December 12, 2018

6:30 pm

Philadelphia

Atom

6

December 29, 2018

8:00 pm

Vancouver

Peewee

7

January 11, 2019

7:00 pm

Florida

Atom

8

January 18, 2019

7:00 pm

Detroit

Peewee

9

February 18, 2019

2:00 pm

Arizona

Atom

10

February 22, 2019

7:00 pm

Anaheim

Peewee

Each Grand Prize has an approximate value of Seven Hundred and Fifty Dollars (CDN $750.00).

Secondary Prize. Not applicable.

Consolation Prize. Not applicable.

Finalist Prize. Not applicable.

(b) The Grand Prizes are hereafter collectively referred to as the “Prize” or the “Prizes” and the Grand Prize Winners are hereafter collectively referred to as the “Winner” or the “Winners”. Without limiting the generality of the terms of these Contest Rules, each participant in the Grand Prize will be required to sign (and have his/her parent/legal guardian sign if he/she is under the legal age of majority in his/her jurisdiction of residence) and return a Release (defined below) by the date indicated on the Release indicating (among other things) that he/she waives all recourse against the Releasees relating to his/her participation in the Prize (including without limitation the Relay, if applicable).

(c) A Winner is not entitled to monetary difference between actual Prize value and stated approximate Prize value, if any.

(d) The Prize will be distributed within two (2) business days after a Winner has been successfully contacted and notified of his/her Prize and fulfilled the requirements set out herein. The Prize must be claimed within two (2) business days of notification of being selected as a Winner. Failure to claim the Prize within the allotted time period may result in your disqualification and forfeiture of all rights to the Prize (in the Contest Provider’s sole discretion).

(e) Where the Prize, or a portion of the Prize includes access to an event or a festival that takes place for more than one (1) day, or includes travel, the Winner and his/her guest(s) (where applicable) must be available to attend or travel, as applicable, on each applicable game time and game date. Should the Winner and his/her guest(s) (where applicable) be unable to attend or travel on the dates and times designated by the Contest Providers, the Prize may be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner. The Winner and his/her guest(s) will be responsible for (without limitation) transportation to and from any location, venue, airport and/or bus terminal and/or train station (including originating and departing airport), any local transportation costs, travel and medical insurance, travel documentation, airport improvement fees, taxes, gratuities, accommodations, telephone calls, in-room charges, meals and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and any other expense not explicitly included in the Prize.

(f) Where the Winner may have a guest accompany them, guests must comply with the Contest Rules and sign and return the Release (described below). The Prize is awarded solely to the Winner and guests do not have any rights to the Prize independent of the Winner, and may not travel without the Winner.

(g) Prizes must be accepted as awarded and cannot be transferred, assigned, substituted or redeemed for cash, except at the sole discretion of the Contest Providers. Any unused portion of a Prize will be forfeited and have no cash value. The Contest Providers reserve the right, in its and their sole discretion, to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if a Prize (or any portion thereof) cannot be awarded for any reason.

(h) Where a Prize, or a portion of the Prize, is mailed or shipped, it shall not be insured and the Contest Providers shall not assume any liability for lost, damaged or misdirected Prizes.

7. WINNER SELECTION. Twenty (20) Grand Prize Winners shall be selected as follows:

Where subsequent draws are required, the Contest Providers will conduct subsequent draws immediately following the initial draw, where additional entrants will be selected as Winners by a random draw from all the remaining eligible entries received during the Contest Period until all Winners have been selected. Each entrant shall meet all of the eligibility requirements and be eligible to win only one (1) Prize. The odds of being selected as a potential winner are dependent upon the number of eligible entries received by the Contest Providers.

(b) Where Winners are selected by random draw, before being declared a Winner, the selected entrant shall be required to correctly answer, without assistance of any kind, whether mechanical or otherwise, a time-limited mathematical skill testing question to be administered during a pre-arranged telephone call or by e-mail, to comply with the Contest Rules and sign and return the Release (described below).

(c) SELECTED ENTRANTS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY TELEPHONE OR E-MAIL. THE CONTEST PROVIDERS WILL CONTACT ALL SELECTED ENTRANTS NO LATER THAN FORTY-EIGHT (48) HOURS FOLLOWING EACH RESPECTIVE DRAW DATE AT 5:00 P.M. MT AND MUST RESPOND WITHIN FORTY-EIGHT (48) HOURS OF NOTIFICATION. Upon notification, the selected entrant must respond by telephone to the contact number provided in the notification, and the selected entrant’s response must be received by the Contest Providers within forty-eight (48) hours of such notification. If the selected entrant does not respond in accordance with the Contest Rules, he/she will be disqualified and will not receive a Prize and another entrant may be selected in the Contest Providers’ sole discretion until such time as an entrant satisfies the terms set out herein. The Contest Providers are not responsible for the failure for any reason whatsoever of a selected entrant to receive notification or for the Contest Providers to receive a selected entrant’s response.

(d) If, as a result of an error relating to the entry process, drawing or any other aspect of the Contest, there are more selected entrants than contemplated in these Contest Rules, there will be a random draw amongst all eligible Prize claimants after the Contest’s closing date to award the correct number of Prizes.

8. RELEASE. Before being declared as a Winner, the selected entrant, and the Winner’s guests (and, if such guest is a minor, his/her parent or legal guardian) will be required to execute a legal agreement and release (the “Release”) that confirms his/her: (i) eligibility for the Contest and compliance with these Contest Rules; (ii) acceptance of the Prize as offered; (iii) the Team Official’s authorization to represent the Minor Team, including obtaining signatures on any subsequent Contest documents from parents or legal guardians of members of the Minor Team required by the Contest Providers; (iv) release of each of the Contest Providers, other parties related to the Contest and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or related companies and each of their employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents, sponsors, administrators, licensees, representatives, advertising, media buying and promotional agencies (collectively, the “Releasees”) from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Contest, participation in any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any Prize (including without limitation the Relay, if applicable), including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom; and (v) grant to the Contest Providers of the unrestricted right, in the Contest Providers’ collective or individual discretion, to produce, reproduce, publish, convert, broadcast, communicate by telecommunication, exhibit, distribute, translate, adapt and otherwise use and re-use the Winner’s and the Minor Team’s name, photograph, likeness, voice and biography in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, in connection with the Contest and the promotion and exploitation thereof. The executed Releases must be returned within two (2) business days of an entrant receiving verification that he/she has been selected as a potential Winner or the selected entrant will be disqualified and the Prize forfeited.

9. INDEMNIFICATION BY ENTRANT. By entering the Contest, entrant (on his/her own behalf and on behalf of the Minor Team and each member thereof) releases and holds Releasees harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the entrant or any other person, including personal injury, death, or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of any Prize, participation in the Contest, any breach of the Contest Rules, or in any Prize-related activity (including without limitation the Relay, if applicable). The entrant (on his/her own behalf and on behalf of the Minor Team and each member thereof) agrees to fully indemnify Releasees from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Contest, without limitation.

10. RIGHTS CLEARANCE. Where an entrant is providing the Work to the Contest Providers in connection with the Contest, each entrant shall retain all right, title and interest (including copyright) in and to the Work, and shall grant to the Contest Providers a worldwide, gratuitous and irrevocable license to copy, use, modify, edit, reproduce, display, adapt and transmit the Work in whole or in part, for use in all media now known or hereafter devised in perpetuity beginning on the date of entry, including, but not limited to, in connection with the administration, promotion and exploitation of the Contest or for any other reason. The entrant hereby confirms that the Work is an original work, solely created by the entrant, and that no third party participated as an author, co-author, photographer, videographer or otherwise in the creation of the Work or any part thereof and the entrant waives all moral rights in and to the Work in favour of the Contest Providers. The Contest Providers assume no responsibility for any claims of infringement of rights to copyright, privacy and/or personality, and all such liability shall remain with the entrant. In addition, each entrant represents to Contest Providers that the Work do not infringe any copyright interest of any third party and that the Work is not defamatory or obscene and does not violate any laws relating to hate speech or otherwise. The Contest Providers reserve the right to exclude any Work on the basis of concerns relating to the rights of third parties, including but not limited to privacy, copyright, defamation, rights of personality, obscenity or hate speech, as determined by the Contest Providers in their sole discretion.

11. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY. The Contest Providers assume no responsibility or liability for lost, late, unintelligible/illegible, falsified, damaged, misdirected or incomplete entries, notifications, responses, replies or any Release, or, as applicable, for any computer, online, software, telephone, hardware or technical malfunctions that may occur, including but not limited to malfunctions that may affect the transmission or non-transmission of an entry. The Contest Providers are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by, as applicable, website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Contest or by any technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Contest. The Contest Providers assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries. The Contest Providers are not responsible for any problems, failures or technical malfunction of, as applicable, any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, providers, computer equipment, software, e-mail, players, or browsers, on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet, at any website, or on account of any combination of the foregoing. The Contest Providers are not responsible for any injury or damage to entrant or, as applicable, to any computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in this Contest. Entrant assumes liability for injuries caused or claimed to be caused by participating in the Contest, or by the acceptance, possession, use of, or failure to receive any Prize. The Contest Providers assume no responsibility or liability in the event that the Contest cannot be conducted as planned for any reason, including those reasons beyond the control of the Contest Providers, such as, as applicable, infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or corruption of the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Contest, the Contest Website and, where applicable, any Social Media website.

12. CONDUCT. By participating in the Contest, each entrant agrees to be bound by the Contest Rules, which will be posted at the Contest Website or made available upon request by self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Contest Providers throughout the Contest Period. Entrant further agrees to be bound by the decisions of the Contest Providers and, the judges (where applicable), which shall be final and binding in all respects. The Contest Providers reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant found to be: (a) violating the Contest Rules; (b) tampering or attempting to tamper with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or the Contest Website (where applicable); (c) violating the terms of service, conditions of use and/or general rules or guidelines of any canada.com property or service; and/or (d) acting in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE CONTEST WEBSITE (WHERE APPLICABLE) OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE CONTEST PROVIDERS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTION. If a portion of the Contest Prize includes admission to an event and/or venue, the Winner and his/her guest must at all times behave appropriately and observe the Contest Rules and any other rules or regulations in force at the event and venue. The Contest Providers reserve the right to remove from the location/venue any Winner and/or guest who breaks such rules and/or fails to behave appropriately and to disqualify such Winner and/or guest.

13. PRIVACY/USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION.

(a) By participating in the Contest, entrant (on his/her own behalf and on behalf of the Minor Team and each member thereof): (i) grants to the Contest Providers the right to use the Minor Team name, his/her full name, age, mailing address, telephone number and/or e-mail address and/or any other personal information provided (including without limitation as it may pertain to a Minor Team member or parent/legal guardian) as part of an entry or otherwise in connection with this Contest (the “Personal Information”) for the purpose of administering the Contest, including but not limited to contacting and announcing the Winners; (ii) grants to the Contest Providers the right to use the Personal Information for publicity and promotional purposes relating to the Contest, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, without further compensation unless prohibited by law; and (iii) acknowledges that the Contest Providers may disclose the Personal Information to third party agents and service providers of any of the Contest Providers in connection with any of the activities listed in (i) and (ii) above.

(b) Where an entrant opts-in online or on a ballot, they consent to Postmedia’s and any of its corporate affiliate’s use of his/her Personal Information to be contacted to (i) promote draws, interactive features and contests similar to the Contest; (ii) promote opportunities to subscribe to Postmedia newsletters or promotional clubs; (iii) be notified about programs, special events and related products or services; and (iv) be entered into other Postmedia-sponsored draws and/or contests.

(c) Where an entrant opts-in online or on a ballot, they consent to Postmedia’s disclosure of his/her Personal Information to third parties, as indicated on the entry form to be contacted to (i) promote draws, interactive features and contests similar to the Contest; (ii) promote opportunities to subscribe to newsletters or promotional clubs; (iii) be notified about programs, special events and related products or services; and (iv) be entered into other draws and/or contests.

(d) The Contest Providers will use the entrant’s Personal Information only for identified purposes, and protect the entrant’s Personal Information in a manner that is consistent with the Postmedia Network Privacy Policy located at www.canada.com/aboutus/privacy.html.

14. INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trademarks, trade names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source code, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by Postmedia, the Contest Providers, any prize provider and/or their affiliates as applicable. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

15. TERMINATION. The Contest Providers reserve the right, in their sole discretion, to terminate the Contest, in whole or in part, and/or modify, amend or suspend the Contest, and/or the Contest Rules in any way, at any time, for any reason without prior notice.

16. LAW. These are the official Contest Rules. The Contest is subject to applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. The Contest Rules are subject to change without notice in order to comply with any applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws or the policy of any other entity having jurisdiction over the Contest Providers. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of the Contest Rules or the rights and obligations as between the entrant and the Contest Providers in connection with the Contest shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the province of Ontario including procedural provisions without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of any other jurisdiction’s laws.

17. LANGUAGE DISCREPANCY. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest-related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Contest Rules shall prevail, govern and control. If the Contest is open to residents of the province of Quebec and there is any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English language version and the French language version of the Contest Rules, the English version shall prevail, govern and control.

18. NO ASSOCIATION. None of the parties listed above, including any Social Media websites, are in any way associated with the programs owned or operated by Postmedia. Where the Contest is running on any Social Media website, the Contest Providers represent that the Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any Social Media website. Each entrant is providing his/her Personal Information to the Contest Providers and not to any Social Media companies.